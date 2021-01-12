Idaho Fish and Game is reminding big game hunters that they have until Jan. 31 to submit mandatory harvest reports for deer, elk and pronghorn.
“Mandatory hunter harvest reporting allows Fish and Game to better manage big game herds throughout the state,” said Brian Pearson, an information specialist for Fish and Game, in a news release. “Wildlife managers need population data to develop sustainable harvest regulations, including — for example — an idea of herd sizes, sex and age ratios, how many animals are likely to be born and survive each year, and how many are likely to die.”
Fish and Game wants all hunters who purchased a big game tag this past year to fill out harvest reports, whether they hunted or not.
Hunters can submit reports online at license.gooutdoorsidaho.com by entering their last name and tag number in the “Quick Access Hunter Reporting” section. Smartphone users can download the “Go Outdoors Idaho” app in the Apple App Store and Google Play, and submit their hunter report through the app by clicking “Purchase License” and following the same steps as above. Hunters can also call in to report at any time of day and should have their tag number ready and the unit they hunted in.
Fish and Game said hunters who fail to report will be contacted by phone.
“Calling hunters is a time consuming and costly process,” said Rick Ward, deer/elk program coordinator said. “The more people who submit their mandatory hunter reports by the deadline, the fewer people we have to call, and the more money is freed up for other projects that directly benefit Idaho’s wildlife.”