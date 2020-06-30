More than 32,000 catchable trout are scheduled to be stocked in eastern Idaho waters during the month of July, according to Idaho Department of Fish and Game plans.
Understanding that summer is prime time for many anglers to get out, Fish and Game will be busy dumping in more fish. Certain hot spots will get regular doses of trout and one temporary fishery a blast of trout.
“We’ll put 1,500 rainbows in Rigby Lake,” Brett High, regional fisheries manager said. “Those fish aren’t going to make it through the winter. It is definitely a put-and-take fishery. We hope people utilize those fish.”
The famous Henrys Fork of the Snake River is due to get 6,700 rainbow trout this month. The Snake River below American Falls Dam will get 4,000 trout stocked at Three Layer Park and Pipeline.
“The section that gets those fish is the Mack’s Inn reach. From Highway 20 up almost to Big Springs,” High said of the Henrys Fork stockings.
High said the Henrys Fork stockings will take place over multiple events.
“We’ve stocked Mack’s Inn every two weeks since Memorial Day Weekend,” he said.
Also, notable stockings for July in the Island Park area include Horseshoe Lake getting 1,500 rainbow trout, the Buffalo River getting 1,000 trout, Mill Pond getting 500 trout and 550 trout into Tear Drop Lake off the Fish Creek Road near the southwest corner of Yellowstone National Park. Camas Creek, to the west, will also get 750 trout in two spots.
Closer to Idaho Falls, Gem Lake is slated to get 3,000 rainbow trout, Becker Pond and Riverside Pond at Ryder Park will both get 1,000 trout each in July. Rexburg and Victor will also get a boost.
“We’re putting a 1,000 fish into the Teton River at Rexburg through town there,” High said. “Trail Creek Pond by Victor, is going to get 800 rainbows during this month of July. We spread that out over two different stocking events. Those fish get utilized pretty quick up there.”
Farther west, Mackay Reservoir, Big Lost River and some of its tributaries will also receive fish.
In the Salmon Region, Bayhorse Lake will get 2,000 trout and Little Bayhorse Lake another 1,000.
Some creeks will be stocked with a different kind of trout.
“In the North Fork of the Big Lost we’re going to put 1,150 fine-spotted cutthroat,” High said. “We're stocking Copper Basin, both the East Fork and Star Hope Creek with 950 for the first stocking around July 4th. Then 450 during the later part of the month. Those will be fine-spotted cutthroats.”
Another notable stream is Birch Creek.
“We stock Birch Creek every two weeks throughout the summer with 1,350 fish every time,” High said. “We’ll have two more stocking events for Birch Creek in July as well.”
High said July also begins Fish and Game’s summer stocking rotation of mountain lakes. The rotation stocks some of the 50 alpine lakes in the region every three years. Fish and Game workers haul fingerlings up to the lakes with backpacks.
“We have some species that are found in mountain lakes that we don’t see in other waters, such as (Arctic) grayling and golden trout and sometimes tiger trout,” High said. “We have a few golden trout that will be stocked this year.”
The fingerlings generally take about three years to reach catchable size.
“Idaho Fish and Game has continued stocking fish during COVID-19, and despite this being an abnormal year, most of Idaho's angling opportunities remain unchanged,” Bryan Grant, Fish Hatchery manager for Fish and Game said in a news release.
For stocking information on specific waters, go to Fish and Game’s “Fishing Planner” at idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/fishingPlanner.