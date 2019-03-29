The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is soliciting bids from landowners in the Upper Snake Region to enroll in the Access Yes! program.
The program pays landowners to allow public access to private land and access through private land to public land for hunting and fishing opportunities.
Bids for the next fiscal year will be accepted until April 30 and be reviewed by a committee comprised of local sportsman, according to a Fish and Game news release.
“The committee will make evaluations based on the size of parcel offered, type of access provided, abundance of game, quality of habitat, and bid price,” the news release said.
There are currently seven private property owners in the Upper Snake Region participating in the Access Yes! program. The acreage size ranges from 150 acres along the Teton River west of Tetonia to 2,905 acres south of Tex Creek. The landowners in many cases require restrictions, such as foot traffic only, no camping and contacting the landowner before entering the property.
Statewide the program opened up 371,707 acres of private land and provided access to 549,635 acres of public land for hunting and fishing this past year.
For information about the program or obtaining a bid sheet, call 208-525-7290. Online information is available at https://idfg.idaho.gov/yes.