Starting next week, the public can find out what Idaho Fish and Game is planning for its big game seasons and add its 2 cents during a comment period.
The online public comment period starts Monday (Feb. 8) and ends Feb. 25 on proposed seasons and rules for deer, elk, pronghorn, black bear, mountain lion and wolf hunts for specific areas. In addition to the comments, Fish and Game will also be holding virtual open houses and call-in events for its various regions. Presentations will be made on proposed changes and a live question and answer session will be offered.
“We definitely encourage people to get on and go look at the ones that are of the most interest to them,” said James Brower, regional communication manager for Fish and Game’s Snake River region. “There are going to be changes based on wherever you live in the state.”
Brower said most changes are over one specific game management unit or a cluster of them.
“(The changes) are all based upon data that has been gathered by the biologists over the last years and trends that they are seeing with that population data,” he said. “This is the reason that they spend so much time collaring animals and track animals and their movements and doing mortality studies – what’s killing them and how many numbers and where they’re going, how much resource is available to them.”
Big game seasons will be finalized by the Fish and Game Commission during its March 17-18 meeting in Nampa.
Fish and Game encourages hunters to review the new proposals before attending the virtual open houses or call-in sessions. The new proposals will be posted Feb. 8. The virtual open houses are all scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and can be accessed by going to idfg.idaho.gov/big-game. A statewide open house is planned for Feb. 25.
Regional open house dates are as follows: Southeast — Feb. 16, Upper Snake — Feb. 18, and Salmon — Feb. 24.
Call-in sessions will take place between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Call-in session dates are as follows: Southeast — Feb. 18, Upper Snake — Feb. 23, Salmon — Feb. 17.
“It is the public’s opportunity to see what the biologists are seeing in a particular unit or region and get their approval or disapproval,” Brower said. “A lot of the time our public is even more conservative. They want to see more animals on the landscape, so they are sometimes willing to give up a little opportunity up front knowing that will add or contribute to the possibility of adding more animals to hunt in the future.”