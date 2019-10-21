The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is conducting an investigation into the wasting of two mule deer bucks that were dumped south of Sand Creek Golf Course on Henry Creek Road, where they were discovered Thursday.
“We are asking for your help,” conservation officer Rob Howe said in a news release. “Anyone with knowledge of these two deer is asked to come forward and help us understand what circumstances lead to these deer being left.”
Members of the public with information on the wasting should call or text Howe at 208-390-0634 or call the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous and a reward is being offered.
Reports can also be filed at idfg.idaho.gov/poacher.