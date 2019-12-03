Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information on two animal shootings in the Leadore area.
A cow elk was shot and left to waste on private property west of Leadore in hunt unit 29 and a domestic cow was also found shot in the area. The domestic cow was later euthanized due to its injuries.
Fish and Game conservation officer Chad Wippermann said evidence was gathered at both crime scenes, but he hopes to learn more from an eyewitness or others about the crimes.
“We would like visit with anyone who may have witnessed anyone near Purcell Lane and Big Eight Mile Road during the morning hours of Nov. 27,” Wippermann said. “Ethical hunters and non-hunters alike should be outraged by these senseless crimes.”
Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) is offering a reward for information in the case and callers can remain anonymous. Contact CAP at 1-800-632-5999 or contact the Fish and Game Salmon office at 208-756-2271.