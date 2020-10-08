Idaho Fish and Game is reporting two separate recent incidents of poaching they are investigating – one an elk calf in the Arco area and the other a mule deer buck shot in the Antelope Flats area between Ririe and Swan Valley.
The mule deer was believed shot during the evening of Sept. 24.
“It just had the head removed,” said James Brower, Fish and Game regional communications manager. “Whoever did it trespassed in a pickup truck onto the Eagle Rock Ranch, which is private property, and shot it. They cut the head off it and took off and left the rest of it there to waste.”
The elk calf was shot and left to waste at the mouth of Deep Creek in hunting Unit 51 also on Sept. 24.
“At the time of the incident only archery seasons were open in the area. The calf was shot with a small-caliber rifle," conservation officer Joe Heald said. "If anyone heard a gunshot in the area during that time and has some information, I would appreciate a call."
Information on either of these two incidents can be called in at 800-632-5999.
“We’re reaching out to the public for information,” Brower said. “They are our eyes and ears and a lot of times we get some good tips from concerned citizens or hunters out there trying to do the right thing and witness hunters behaving poorly. We appreciate those calls.”