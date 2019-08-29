Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information on the illegal shooting of a young mountain lion earlier this week in the Medicine Lodge area west of Spencer.
The lion was found shot and left on private property near Lake Hollow not far off Medicine Lodge Road.
"We know it was shot between 5 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 9 a.m. Aug. 28," Fish and Game officer Tim Klucken said. "If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious in the area during that time I would love to hear from them."
Hunting season for mountain lions in Idaho does not open until Aug. 30.
“They don’t have a whole lot to go on at this point other than they have a mountain lion that definitely has a bullet wound in it,” James Brower, regional communications manager for Fish and Game. “We’re looking for any help the public may provide. If someone was in the area and saw something or maybe they heard a gunshot at a weird time of the day over there, call our Citizens Against Poaching Hotline.”
Anyone with information regarding this case can call Klucken at 208-390-0626 or report information to the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999. An online reporting option is also available by going to idfg.idaho.gov/poacher.
Informants can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward if a citation is issued in the case.