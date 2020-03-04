Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information on an illegally shot moose calf that suffered a slow, painful death south of Driggs.
The moose was found Sunday but Fish and Game officers believe the young moose died about a week prior. The moose, estimated to be 1 to 1 ½ years old, had been shot with birdshot from a shotgun.
"We have had several incidents recently in the Upper Snake Region where officers have discovered moose that were killed after being blasted with birdshot from a shotgun," said conservation officer Rob Howe. "I think people assume that using birdshot on a moose is a safe way to haze them away from an area, but the moose can end up dying several days later from a single pellet in its gut.”
Fish and Game has no suspects in this case. People can remain anonymous when reporting poaching activities and are eligible for cash rewards when that information leads to a citation for a wildlife crime. Call the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at 1-800-632-5999, report online at idfg.idaho.gov/poacher, or contact Howe at 208-360-0634.
"Moose are just as tired of the winter weather as we are, and are seeking out easy food sources," Howe said. "If you are experiencing problems with moose please give me a call so that I can help resolve the situation."