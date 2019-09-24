Officials are asking the public for any information on the illegal waste of a bull moose found north of Mackay on Sunday.
Multiple people led Idaho Department of Fish and Game conservation officers to the carcass of a bull moose that had been shot and left near the Park Creek Campground off Trail Creek Road. The antlers and a small portion of meat had been removed with most of the edible meat left to waste.
Fish and Game said the moose was found 40 yards off the Park Creek Road and 70 yards behind the Park Creek Campground near Trail Creek Summit.
Officers are hoping that with archery season in full swing that an eye witness or others may come forward with some information about the incident.
“This is a busy area right now, and we know somebody may have seen something or knows something that will help us in this case,” conservation officer Steve Roberts said in a news release.
Those with information are asked to call the Upper Snake Regional Office at 208-525-7290 or the Citizen’s Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous and a reward is being offered for information that leads to the prosecution of this case.