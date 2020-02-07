A series of six public meetings will be held this month to seek input on how best to manage the 2020 Chinook salmon fisheries in Idaho rivers.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game biologists will present information from last year’s salmon season and the coming season on the Clearwater, Hells Canyon, lower Salmon, Little Salmon and South Fork Salmon rivers. Free pizza and refreshments will be provided.
“Biologists will also give presentations on topics we think anglers will be interested in,” Fish and Game said in a news release, “such as: ‘What have we been doing to control sea-lions?' and ‘Where are all our fish dying?' and ‘What is our ocean looking like?’ At the meetings in Nampa and Cascade, we will also be giving a special presentation on 'Perch Management at Lake Cascade.' ”
The meeting locations and dates are as follows:
Riggins: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18, Salmon Rapids Lodge, 1010 S. Main St.
Orofino: Feb. 19, Clearwater Hatchery, 118 Hatchery Roe Drive, located northwest of Ahsahka Bridge.
Lewiston: Feb. 20, Fish and Game Office, 3316 16th St.
Coeur d'Alene: Feb. 25, Fish and Game Office, 2885 W. Kathleen Ave.
Nampa: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25, IDFG Nampa Office, 15950 N Gate Blvd.
Cascade: Feb. 26, Valley County Sheriff’s Office – EOC classroom (straight across from the main building)
If you can’t be at a meeting, send comments to Joe DuPont, Clearwater Region Fisheries Manager, by phone (208-799-5010), mail (3316 16th Street, Lewiston, ID, 83501) or email (joe.dupont@idfg.idaho.gov). Comments on the South Fork Salmon River fishery can go to Jordan Messner at 208-634-8137; jordan.messner@idfg.idaho.gov.