Idaho Fish and Game is seeking input on its proposed 2021-2022 seasons for waterfowl, sandhill crane, and other birds starting this week.
Fish and Game plans to set the seasons in April and wants feedback from hunters on proposals for migratory game birds. The new proposals will be posted today (March 11) online at idfg.idaho.gov/migratory.
The comment period runs through March 24.
“The proposals will be broken apart into the following sections: youth/veterans waterfowl, ducks, Canada geese, light geese, white-fronted geese, swans, doves, American crows, and sandhill cranes,” according to a Fish and Game news release.
Fish and Game also plans a virtual open house with a question-and-answer session starting at noon today (March 11).
The Fish and Game Commission will finalize the game bird seasons during a conference call on April 15.