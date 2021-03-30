Idaho Fish and Game is making plans for 2022 to 2024 fishing seasons and wants anglers to speak up and help shape the seasons.
Anglers in the Upper Snake Region are invited to an online virtual open house meeting at 7 p.m. April 1. To participate, go to idfg.idaho.gov/idfg-live-event/upper-snake-region-fisheries-season-scoping-2022-24-april-1-7-pm-mdt.
Anglers can also submit comments to Fish and Game’s Upper Snake Region through April 11.
“Share your ideas and concerns and suggest potential changes to fishing seasons,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “Comments are most helpful when they are specific and detailed. Make sure to include the water body, fish species, and specific season change you have in mind.”
Anglers are also invited to watch a video discussing eastern Idaho fisheries narrated by Upper Snake Region fisheries manager Brett High.
“We have some amazing fisheries in this region, and we encourage you to share your thoughts, your ideas on how to make all these incredible fisheries better,” High said in the video. “We’d also like to share with you some of the ideas that we have as well as some of the common themes that we’ve heard over the past few years from anglers in the region.”
Watch the video and find forms for submitting ideas, questions or comments to Fish and Game at idfg.idaho.gov/rules/fish/scoping.
After the initial feedback process, suggestions will be compiled and submitted to the Fish and Game Commission at its May meeting. After that meeting, the public will have an opportunity to submit more comments. The commission will approve the new season at its November meeting.