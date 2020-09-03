Idaho Fish and Game is seeking public comment on a list of proposed new rules and temporary rules mainly affecting hunting, trapping and nonresident licenses.
Based on public feedback, Fish and Game will determine which proposed rules to submit to the Idaho legislature for its approval.
“All of these rules must be approved by the legislature to take effect,” said Fish and Game’s Roger Phillips in a news release. “Based on public comment, the Fish and Game commission will decide whether to forward these rules to the legislature for approval.”
Rules include moving application dates for landowner appreciation tags, changing the number of reduced-fee nonresident disabled veteran elk and deer tags, establishing a one-year wait period for controlled hunt tags for pronghorn, delay the start of pheasant season for nonresident hunters, change several bird hunting rules, and change some baiting rules for trapping.
A complete list of proposed rules can be found at idfg.idaho.gov/about/rulemaking
The deadline for submitting comments is Sept. 23.
To comment via email, go to rules@idfg.idaho.gov or by postal mail to Paul Kline, P.O. Box 25, Boise, ID, 83707.