Idaho Fish and Game seized eight illegally possessed reptiles, including a 7-foot alligator, from an Idaho Falls man last week.
The owner voluntarily surrendered the alligator, two caiman, two snapping turtles, two rubber boas and a Gila monster to Fish and Game officers.
“Due to the full cooperation of the owner and his willingness to voluntary surrender the animals, several written warnings were issued but the owner did not receive any citations,” said James Brower, Upper Snake region communications manager. “The biggest issue is that he took them across state lines and didn’t have permits for any of them. You have to have import permits and a lot of times that requires a health certificate from a veterinarian.”
Brower said the exotic animals are regulated to prevent their intentional or unintentional release into native ecosystems.
“We have a permitting process that is required before certain animals can be transported into the state,” said regional conservation officer Doug Petersen. “Certain species could pose a threat to our native wildlife if they were introduced into the environment.”
Brower said an animal such as a snapping turtle could upset the ecological balance if illegally placed in Idaho waters.
Fish and Game learned of the animals after an anonymous tip.
“The alligator unfortunately had to be euthanized,” he said. “The re-homing efforts for him didn’t pan out. But (its body) will go to a school over in Nampa for educational purposes. Most of the others went to other facilities that have been permitted to have these kind of animals. The caiman went to a local aquarium here.”
Fish and Game said animals that can be purchased at a local pet store are legal to own and do not require a permit.
“Animals being purchased online or from an out of state retailer may require an import permit and a health certificate from a veterinarian,” Brower said. “The animals surrendered in this case had neither document.”
Brower said the Idaho Falls man had rescued the reptiles from other individuals that had them as pets and couldn’t care for them any longer.
Fish and Game said this is the second investigation of its type to occur this September in Idaho following the seizure of several dozen venomous snakes from a Boise home earlier in the month.