Although hunting seasons are in full swing, Idaho Fish and Game has not neglected anglers and plans to stock a few thousand catchable-sized trout in eastern Idaho.
Crystal Springs Pond, a 5-acre, spring-fed pond in Springfield (southwest of Blackfoot), will receive 1,000 rainbow trout in November. The pond boasts a large parking area and paved path around the pond.
McTucker Pond, also west of Blackfoot, is slated for 750 trout in November. The large pond is surrounded by willows and cottonwood trees.
Hayden Creek Pond, southwest of Lemhi in the Salmon area, is scheduled to get 600 trout. The pond is along the Hayden Creek in high desert country.
Hyde Creek Pond, south of Salmon, will receive 400 trout. This is a small irrigation pond surrounded mostly with sagebrush, friendly to beginning casters.
The Snake River is due for 8,000 fish stocked in Shelley.
“That many fish are coming on a semi,” said fish hatchery manager Bryan Grant, “that’s pretty normal for this time of year.”
North of Idaho Falls, the Jim Moore Pond will receive 200 “large trout” this coming month.
For specifics about stocking schedules and details on specific waters, go to idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/fishingPlanner.