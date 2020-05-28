Now that nicer weather has arrived, so have the fish for anglers to pursue.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game reports that it will stock 27,800 rainbow trout in ponds, lakes and streams starting next week in Salmon River country through the month of June. The vacation land near the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and waters near Salmon and Challis, will get thousands of 10- to 12-inch trout during the month.
“Even with COVID-19 concerns changing the way we are currently living, working, and recreating, you can still get outside for some fishing adventures,” said Mike Demick in a news release. “Just remember to follow public health recommendations for social distancing, even when outdoors.”
Closer to home, Fish and Game stocked several thousand fish in ponds, lakes and streams in places such as Ririe Reservoir, Birch Creek, Becker Pond and Trail Creek Pond prior to Memorial Day weekend.
“We had all that snowfall on Saturday, so I’ll bet that wrecked a lot of people’s plans, so I’m assuming there’s still going to be some pretty good fishing,” said James Brower of Fish and Game’s Upper Snake River Region.
A new area Fish and Game is promoting is where Camas Creek intersects with the Red Road a little north of where the road crosses into Clark County.
“There’s some parking there for about a mile’s worth of stream side,” Brower said. “It’s a neat opportunity.”
Some notable sites to receive fish this June include Alturas Lake, Bayhorse Lake, Stanley Lake, the Salmon River (between Decker Flat and Torrey’s Hole) and the Yankee Fork Dredge Ponds.
“Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the ‘Fishing Planner’ on Fish and Game’s website,” Fish and Game said.