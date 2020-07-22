Lots of cats — as in catfish — are being dumped into Idaho lakes and ponds this month to give anglers some action on those warm days when trout go into hiding.
About 30,000 12-inch long channel catfish raised at a Magic Valley aquaculture company are making the rounds. Several hundred are going to eastern Idaho.
“The Jim Moore Pond got 900,” said James Brower, of Idaho Fish and Game’s Upper Snake Region, “Becker Pond at Ryder Park and Rexburg Nature Park got 300 each.”
Fish and Game’s Terry Thompson said catfish are “highly sought after fish by anglers, especially in community ponds scattered throughout the state.”
Catfish can live up to 15 to 20 years, but because of their popularity with anglers, Fish and Game stocks the fish to maintain populations.
“They can grow rapidly when young,” Thompson said. “Adults reach sexual maturity at about 3 years of age. Males prepare the nest for spawning and attract females from long distances to their spawning locations. Once channel catfish complete their spawning, the males guard the nest until the young fish swim freely and can actively feed on insects.”
Channel catfish can spawn in waters that reach at least 75 degrees in temperature.
The state record channel catfish is a 31-pounder caught from Mann Lake in northern Idaho in 2001.
Fishing for catfish can be simple. Fish and Game recommends large bait hooks, swivels and pyramid weights fished along the bottom.
“A good basic set up is the 'sliding sinker rig' that Fish and Game requires for sturgeon anglers,” Fish and Game suggests on its website. “It’s a good set up for catfish as well, and reduces the chances of lost tackle becoming hazardous to fish and wildlife.”
Nightcrawlers, shrimp, cutbait, crickets or premade catfish baits are recommended to get a catfish’s attention.