An opportunity for hunters to get their name in the record books is coming up next month when Idaho Fish and Game will hold a Big Game Measuring Day.
The measuring day will be held March 24 at Fish and Game’s Southeast Regional Office in Pocatello. Measuring will be conducted for Boone & Crockett (rifle/pistol), Pope & Young (archery), and Longhunter Society (muzzleloader) by certified measurers for entry into the big game record books. The service is free.
Hunters are asked to bring antlers, horns and/or skulls to the Pocatello office on March 23 by 5 p.m. but no later than 9 a.m. on March 24.
“Items brought for measuring must be free of flesh and skin, and must have been air-dried for 60 days,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “Please note that air-drying is not the same as freezer storage.”
Dropped off items must include hunter name, date of harvest, location of harvest, owner name, address and phone number and guide’s name and address, if applicable.
All items must be picked up sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on March 25, unless special arrangements are made. For more information, call 208-232-4703.