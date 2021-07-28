More than 38,000 catchable rainbow trout are scheduled to be stocked in eastern Idaho and Salmon area waters during August.
Some of the more notable stockings planned include 800 and 700 trout in the East Fork and North Fork of the Big Lost River. The Henry’s Fork will see more than 4,000 fish stocked. Other notable stockings close by include Birch Creek (1,350), Teton River (1,000), Horseshoe Lake (1,000) and some family ponds.
“Many alpine lakes have also been stocked and are great locations to beat the summer heat and get away from the crowds,” said Fish and Games James Brower in a news release.
Anglers can learn more about fishing the high country online at idfg.idaho.gov/fish/alpine.
In southeast Idaho, more than 6,000 fish will go into several streams and ponds. The Portneuf River above Lava Hot Springs will receive 1,250 fish, Montpelier Creek and Cub River at Willow Flat Campground are scheduled to get 1,000 fish each during the month. The East Fork Rock Creek is slated for 1,750 fish.
In the Salmon Region, Meadow Lake is set to receive 2,000 trout. Meadow Lake, at 9,100 feet in elevation, is the highest mountain lake in the region you can drive to. Other regional lakes getting a dose of fish include Alturas Lake (1,820), Bayhorse Lake (2,000), Stanley Lake (1,900), Little Bayhorse Lake (1,000) and Yankee Fork Dredge Ponds (1,000 altogether).
For a different treat, the Pahsimeroi Hatchery released 67 jack Chinook salmon into Mosquito Flat Reservoir near Challis on July 23.
For more information on fish stocking in Idaho, go online to idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/fishingplanner.