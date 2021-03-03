Idaho Fish and Game’s Southeast Region will begin stocking more than 23,000 catchable-sized trout starting next week in areas around Pocatello and farther south.
American Falls Reservoir will receive the lion’s share with 18,000 rainbow trout scheduled to be stocked next week, according to Jennifer Jackson, Fish and Game regional communications manager.
“The ice is off of parts of (American Falls Reservoir), enough that they are able to get in there and get it stocked,” Jackson said.
Five other areas are scheduled to receive fish during the month. These include Bannock Reservoir (1,000 fish), Crystal Springs Pond (750 fish), Edson Fichter Pond (950 fish), and two locations along the Bear River. The Bear River locations include Oneida Narrows at Red Point (1,500 fish) and below the Alexander Dam (1,250 fish). Some of the fisheries will receive more than one delivery to reach March stocking goals.
The catchable-sized trout range between 10 and 12 inches long.
“When the snow and ice starts to come off and we’re able to get access to some of our fisheries, we’re able to get some stocking done,” Jackson said. “(The fish) come from our hatcheries in the southeast region. American Falls and Grace hatcheries produce the rainbow trout for our stocking events.”
Jackson said the popular Bannock Reservoir is located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex near the county fairgrounds north of Pocatello. Multiple docks provide fishing access at the pond.
Fish and Game said the number of trout actually released may vary depending on weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes.
For more information on fisheries, stocking reports, species, maps and rules, go to idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/fishingplanner.