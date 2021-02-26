As the ice melts off, Idaho Fish and Game is getting busy stocking fish in eastern Idaho.
Fish and Game announced Friday that it will stock 3,000 catchable-size rainbow trout in Gem Lake during the first week of March and another 950 rainbow trout in two family-friendly ponds in the Salmon area during the second week of March.
The trout are in the 10- to 12-inch range.
“This will be the first load of hatchery fish making their way into Upper Snake waters during the 2021 year with over 200,000 more to follow throughout the region as conditions allow,” Fish and Game said in a news release.
The two Salmon area ponds include Hayden Creek Pond and Kids Creek Pond. The Hayden Creek Pond is scheduled to receive 650 trout and the Kids Creek Pond 300.
“The stocking date and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.”
Anglers can follow Fish and Game’s stocking plans for Idaho waters, with maps, facilities, types of fish, regulations and past stocking records by visiting the Fishing Planner on the department’s website at idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/fishingPlanner.