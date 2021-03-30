Now that the ice is coming off most ponds and lakes in eastern Idaho, Idaho Fish and Game plans to stock thousands of catchable-size trout during the month of April.
“Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing nearly 34,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations throughout this month,” said Jennifer Jackson, a Fish and Game communications manager.
A couple of notable locations to be stocked in the Pocatello region during the first half of April include 4,500 rainbow trout in Jensen Grove Pond and 19,200 trout in Chesterfield Reservoir. Other locations include Crystal Springs Pond, Edson Fichter Pond, Bannock Reservoir and the Bear River. For specific times, locations and amounts of fish stocked across the state, go to idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/fishingplanner.
About 1,950 trout will be stocked in three family-friendly ponds in the Salmon area. The Hayden Creek Pond is slated for 1,200 fish during April. Hyde Creek Pond and Kids Creek Pond will get 200 and 550 respectively.
In the Idaho Falls area, Becker Pond and the nearby Riverside Pond at Ryder Park are scheduled to get 2,000 trout each during April. The Snake River at Johns Hole and South Tourist Park will get 2,400 trout during the month.
"We're still a little cold here and some things are still frozen up, but we still have about 7,600 fish coming in the month of April which is nothing to scoff at," said James Brower, of the Upper Snake River Region. "But some of the other regions around are going pretty hot and heavy."
The Rexburg City Ponds are scheduled to get 1,200 fish this week.
“It's time to grab the family and head out into the sunshine for a fun-filled day of fishing,” Brower said.
Fish and Game said the number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.