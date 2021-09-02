Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Idaho Fish and Game announced that it is closing the Cartier Slough Wildlife Management Area next week for some major upgrades.
Cartier Slough, west of Beaver Dick Park and south of Highway 33, west of Rexburg will be closed from Sept. 7 to Sept. 25.
“Heavy equipment will be in the area removing old culverts and improving waterways in an effort to restore the natural water flow,” said James Brower in a news release.
Cartier Slough is a seasonal channel of the lower Henry’s Fork of the Snake River in Madison County. Most of the slough is on Bureau of Reclamation land managed by Fish and Game.
“The restoration project will remove check dams and restore riparian function to the slough which is natural but somewhat altered,” Brower said. “Current infrastructure including culverts and roads have impeded the natural flow from the main river into the slough causing silt to accumulate and blocking the flow of large debris. Biologists plan to restore or closely mimic the natural historic hydrology of the area by removing the man-made infrastructure.”
Fish and Game hopes the restoration project will set the stage for future projects and benefit wildlife.