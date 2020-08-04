On the cuteness scale, Idaho Fish and Game’s “Grizzly Cam” video ranks darn high.
The recently posted YouTube video shows a sow and three cubs venturing from their den in the Island Park area in late April. The video was shot by a game camera placed in late winter, but recently retrieved and sifted through.
“The antics of these three cubs playing together was too cute not to share,” said James Brower, regional communications manager.
One cub gives a mean right haymaker to its sibling. Momma bear shows admirable patience.
The game camera was placed by bear biologist Jeremy Nicholson after he noticed a mother grizzly sporting a GPS collar settling in for hibernation.
“About a month before he anticipated her coming out of the den, he cross-country skied into the location and set up a game camera where the den was,” Brower said.
Brower said for several weeks the motion-sensitive camera took pictures of wind-blown branches. Then the bears emerged and the camera took shots of the new bear family. Nicholson gave the camera’s memory card to Brower to sort through and stitch together.
“I had to filter through bunches of pictures of blank nothing,” Brower said. “Most of the video clips that I stitched together were from a two- or three-day time period.”
Brower said after about a week, the bear family moved on from the den.
“She would do further and further adventures with the cubs till she decided it was time to go find something a little better to eat further away,” he said.
To see the video, go to idfg.idaho.gov/blog/2020/08/grizzly-camera-captures-female-bear-and-her-cubs-emerging-den-southeast-idaho.