A few eastern Idaho waters are getting their final dose of hatchery fish before winter’s chill freezes over ponds and reservoirs and frosts over the river.
About 39,000 fish are expected to be planted in four locations along the Snake River at Shelley, Firth, Blackfoot and the Tilden Bridge southwest of Blackfoot.
“We have done stockings like this before,” said Jennifer Jackson, regional communications director for Idaho Fish and Game’s southeast area. “Last month we put some 40,000 fish in American Falls Reservoir, and we’ll put 80,000 fish in Blackfoot Reservoir this fall.”
Jackson said one reason the trout are planted during the fall is to avoid being gobbled up by pelicans. The large American white pelican spends its summers in the Rocky Mountain states and winters along the Gulf of Mexico and Baja California. The birds particularly like some Idaho reservoirs such as the Blackfoot Reservoir and Lake Walcott. An adult pelican can consume as much as 4 pounds of fish per day, according to several bird websites.
“That’s why we do these fall stockings in these reservoirs,” Jackson said. “We’re trying to reduce conflict with pelicans. We don’t want to do that in the spring for example when they are there. We do that in the fall to reduce the effects of predation.”
The major stocking along the Snake River is scheduled to be completed within the next few days. All of the fish are rainbow trout 10- to 12-inches long and come from Fish and Game’s American Falls Fish Hatchery.
“We are also stocking during November a 1,000 fish at Crystal Springs Pond and 750 fish at McTucker Pond in the Aberdeen area (north of American Falls Reservoir),” Jackson said.
“People love to fish the entire length of the Snake River,” she said. “Tilden Bridge is a real popular place for folks to fish. There are sportsman access points along the Snake River, including near Blackfoot, Firth and Shelley.”
Jackson said ice fishing picks up usually in December when reservoirs and ponds freeze over.
“American Falls has great ice fishing,” she said. “It’s one of our most popular places to go for ice fishing.”
Fish and Game stocking generally restarts in late March.
For specific information on stocking and sportsman access, go to idfg.idaho.gov/fish/stocking.