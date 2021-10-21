With irrigation canals shutting down across eastern Idaho, Idaho Fish and Game has issued a fish salvage order effective Oct. 20 through Nov. 30.
With the fish salvage order, all bag limits and size limits are suspended for pools in the closed canals. Anglers can take fish by any means except using firearms, explosives, chemicals or electrical current. A valid fishing license is still required to take fish.
“As irrigation canals begin to dry up across the Upper Snake, fish that have entered these irrigation systems during the spring and summer can be left high and dry,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “Rather than let them go to waste, Fish and Game encourages the public to salvage and utilize these fish.”
Canals included in the salvage order include: Anderson, Burgess, Butte and Market Lake, Chester, Clark and Edwards, Clark and Edwards, Consolidated Farmers, Crosscut, Danskin, Dry Bed, Eagle Rock, East LaBelle, Egin, Fall River, Farmer’s Friend, Harrison, Idaho, Independent, Island, Marysville, Osgood, Palisades, Parks and Lewisville, Porter, Reid, Rexburg Irrigation, Rigby Rudy, Salem Union, St. Anthony, St. Anthony Union, Teton Island Feeder, Teton Irrigation, West LaBelle, Wilford, and Woodville irrigation canals and ditches within the upper Snake River Basin that also lie in Fish and Game’s Upper Snake Region.
Sturgeon are an exception to the salvage. Sturgeon may not be retained but must immediately be released alive and are to be reported to the Upper Snake Regional office by calling 208-525-7290.
Anglers are also not allowed to transport live fish from the place of capture.