Idaho Fish and Game issued fish salvage orders for Mormon and Fish Creek reservoirs this week after extreme drought has caused both waters to be essentially drained.
Terry Thompson, a Fish and Game communications manager for the Magic Valley Region, said fish are expected to die in both reservoirs because of very little water and warm temperatures of water that is left. The reservoirs, created for irrigation purposes, have been below normal levels because of drought conditions and low snowpack and usually don't empty until late summer if at all.
“So many of the fisheries in our region are irrigation reservoirs, and they are all just being drawn down to low or no pool,” Thompson said.
Low water conditions and diminished delivery of in-stream flows, plus elevated water temperatures create deadly conditions for cold-water fish in the reservoirs.
Bag and possession limits have been removed for the reservoirs and people with a valid fishing license can take fish by any method, except firearms, chemicals or electric current.
"Mormon Reservoir is a very popular mid-sized reservoir that grows trout phenomenally fast,” said Mike Peterson, fisheries manager for the Magic Valley Region. “It's as low as it can draft water and there is very little coming in. Water temperatures are too warm for cold-water fish to survive. That's the reason for the fish salvage right now.”
Last month, a fish salvage order was issued for the Richfield Canal and Big Wood River flowing out of the Magic Reservoir after the reservoir was drained by mid-month.