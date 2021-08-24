With wetter, cooler weather, Montana wildlife officials and Yellowstone National Park has lifted fishing closures and restrictions on most rivers and streams that were implemented last month to protect fish.
Several rivers and creeks were closed to fishing, particularly after 2 p.m., to protect trout stressed by warm temperatures and low flows. Temperatures above 70 degrees are dangerous to the health of the cold-water fish and being caught and released by fisherman can be deadly.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced Monday that it was lifting restrictions on several streams and rivers after “several days of improved temperatures and flows.”
Yellowstone National Park biologists have also been monitoring flow and temperatures since the closures July 24 and announced the lifting of restrictions.
“Temperatures of Yellowstone’s rivers and streams have cooled, and flows have improved,” the park said in a statement. “Water temperatures are now well below thermal thresholds for trout and flows are returning to long-term averages. Since conditions have improved, the fishing closure on park rivers and streams has been lifted as of Aug. 20, and anglers can resume fishing all day (sunrise to sunset) as specified in the Fishing Regulations booklet.”
Montana fishing closures remain in place on the Big Hole River, Shields River and Red Rock Creek due to continued low flows in all three water bodies.
“Angling restrictions are implemented based on several considerations: Stream flow, water temperatures, angling pressure and other angling restrictions in the area that may divert use to waterways where circumstances are increasing stress on the fishery,” Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said.
For specifics on conditions and current restrictions, go to fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions for Montana.
Yellowstone also announced that with cooler, wetter weather, it has lowered the parkwide fire danger from “Very High” to “High.” An average of 2 inches of rain fell across the park the week of Aug. 16.
The Stage 1 fire restrictions implemented on July 1 are also no longer in effect. That means that campfires are once again allowed in established fire rings in campgrounds and in some backcountry campsites. Campers are still required to always attend campfires and leave them only after they are cold to the touch.