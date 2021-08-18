Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks on Tuesday lifted evening fishing restrictions on the Madison River between Ennis dam and Yellowstone National Park.
The lifted fishing restrictions open 91 miles of the Madison River in Montana to uninterrupted fishing — Yellowstone National Park still restricts fishing on all streams and rivers from 2 p.m. to midnight.
Fishing restrictions also remain in effect on the Madison River from Ennis Dam to its confluence with the Missouri River from 2 p.m. to midnight due to high water temperatures.
FWP also on Tuesday lifted evening fishing closures, or hoot-owl restrictions, on the Missouri River from Cascade boat ramp to Holter Dam and on the Stillwater River from the confluence with the Yellowstone River to Absaroka Fishing Access Site.
Further west, FWP on Tuesday instituted full-fishing closure on the Big Hole River from Dickie Bridge to North Fork Big Hole River and from the Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site to the Maiden Rock Fishing Access Site. The Big Hole River restrictions will be in place until FWP says otherwise or Oct. 31, whichever is sooner.
FWP recommends fishing in lakes, ponds, reservoirs and high-mountain streams during periods of high heat. All Montana fishing restrictions are available at fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions/waterbody-closures.