The waters of eastern Idaho have settled down and are primed for fishing action, just in time for the coming Independence Day holiday.
Experts offer a few ideas for where to go.
“The river everyone around here is looking at now is the South Fork because it will be fishable through the Fourth of July holiday,” said Jimmy Gabettas of Jimmy’s All Season Anglers. “A lot of years it’s high and off-color and not fishable, but this year it will be.”
Gabettas said in years past eastern Idaho streams and lakes could still be in poor condition, but streams flows have dropped in the past week and are in good shape.
“Which is a surprise because we thought it was going to be a lot higher longer into the year with all the runoff,” he said. “The way it came out, the conditions are really good right now.”
Idaho Department of Fish and Game offers recommendations for several eastern Idaho waters during the holiday, particularly rivers and mountain lakes.
“The reason we point out rivers and mountain lakes is many rivers opened for fishing on Memorial Day weekend but were running high and cold from snowmelt,” said Roger Phillips, Fish and Game information supervisor in a news release. “Most rivers have now subsided and warmed a little, which tends to make fish more active and hungry. Ditto for mountain lakes. But be forewarned, most Idaho mountains had big snowfall during winter, and some of that snow remains so not all lakes will be accessible.”
Gabettas said just about anywhere you go should be good in the coming week.
“If you want to get away from everyone, a lot of the mountain streams are in really good shape,” he said.
Here is a quick list of recommended waters:
American Falls Reservoir. “It has a variety of fish, including yellow perch, cutthroat trout, brown trout, rainbow trout, and both largemouth and smallmouth bass,” Fish and Game reports. “Rainbow trout and bass are by far the most popular fish with anglers during the summer in American Falls Reservoir, and there are some real lunkers in there.”
Snake River Below American Falls Dam. “This section of river holds plenty of smallmouth bass, rainbows, cutthroats and browns — and catching rainbows pushing 10 pounds is not unusual,” said Fish and Game.
Blackfoot Reservoir. It is home to yellow perch, rainbow trout, cutthroats and carp.
Iron Bog Lake and Fishpole Lake. “If you are looking for a high mountain adventure with easy access and beautiful vistas, these two lakes are the place for you,” says Fish and Game reports.
Palisades Creek. This creek is accessed along the trail to Upper and Lower Palisades lakes.
Bear Creek and McCoy Creek. Gabettas says these streams should be in good shape for the holiday.
Williams Lake (southwest of Salmon). “Quality rainbows in the 12-to-16-inch range are readily caught on bait, lure and flies,” Fish and Game reports.
Jimmy Smith Lake and Herd Lake (off the East Fork of the Salmon River drainage). “Anglers will be rewarded with good catch rates and exciting fishing for rainbow trout,” Fish and Game reports.
Mosquito Flat Reservoir (northwest of Challis). Stocked with sterile kokanee, with some over 14-inches.
Wallace Lake (west of Salmon). “Tiger trout, a sterile hybrid between brook trout and brown trout, lurk here,” Fish and Game reports.