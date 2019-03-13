A group of four University of Idaho architecture professors recently chronicled some of Idaho's most significant buildings, landscapes, infrastructure and monuments.
Professor Anne Marshall, professor emeritus Wendy McClure, associate professor Phillip Mead and associate professor Emeritus D. Nels Reese traveled around the state, researching, photographing and writing about Idaho landmarks.
Their work was published with the Society of Architectural Historians' Archipedia.
Among the list of 119 districts and buildings were five from Idaho Falls, including the Idaho Falls City Building, Idaho Falls 5th Ward Meetinghouse, Idaho Falls Temple, Red Baron Hangar and the Center for Advanced Energy Studies.
Also on the list is the historic Experimental Breeder Reactor I at Idaho National Laboratory's desert site west of Idaho Falls.
While researching Idaho Falls, Marshall said she was particularly interested in the Red Baron Hangar, an 83-year-old log airplane hangar at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. It's one of the few remaining all-log hangars in the U.S.
The hangar was built in 1936 by the Works Progress Administration and was the largest component of the initial Idaho Falls Municipal Airport, until a new terminal opened in 1960.
The hangar was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1997.
In the 1970s, the hangar was used for fixed base operations by Red Baron Flying Service, an aviation company named after World War I German flying ace, Manfred von Richthofen.
The hangar housed planes built by Lockheed Martin and flown by members of the Red Baron Air Racing Team, who would go on to break airspeed records, one of which stands to this day, according to Marshall.
"The fact that it has been preserved over the years is pretty spectacular," Marshall said. "It’s remarkable, not only the architecture but the fact it was associated with this club that did some remarkable racing."
Red Baron Hangar is now owned by the Hoff family of Aero Mark and it continues to service aviation needs.
To read more about the Red Baron Hangar and other Idaho architectural landmarks, visit sah-archipedia.org.