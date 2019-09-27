The first fleet of electric scooters has arrived in Idaho Falls.
Snake River Scooters brought the fleet into the city. Owner James Neavear said that he saw the potential a scooter service could have for the community, especially if it was locally managed.
“You don’t want a big company coming in and leaving hundreds of scooters that aren’t being taken care of. As a local owner, I can manage and keep up with them,” Neavear said.
The nine scooters were first deployed along the Idaho Falls River Walk on Sept. 6. The vehicles are dockless, so there are no charging ports or racks dedicated to holding them between rides. Neavear picks the scooters up every night to charge them in his apartment before returning them to the park sidewalks.
The vehicles are made by GOAT Scooters and Segway. GOAT scooters are sold in bulk to local owners — the company website currently lists the cost at $699 per scooter and a minimum of nine scooters per order. The local owner is then responsible for renting out the scooters and charging them at night, earning a percentage of the fee people pay for each ride.
Parks and Recreation Director P.J. Holm didn’t know about the scooters before they arrived, but is supportive of the their arrival in theory. When he was assistant parks director earlier this year, he began to research the potential for electric scooters to be used in town after being contacted by multiple scooter companies.
“I’m excited to see the trend start hitting our community. I think it’s a great way to get people out and start using the Greenbelt more often,” Holm said.
Holm said he had tried the scooters in Idaho Falls multiple times after they began appearing in town, describing the ride as “pretty fun.”
The company allows the scooters’ local owner to set boundaries about where the vehicles can be used. In Idaho Falls, the GOAT app appears to limit the scooters’ range of use to the areas near the River Walk, sandwiched between Interstate 15 and Highway 26 with Russ Freeman Park on the north end and Sunnyside Road on the south end.
GOAT is also the company that provided the scooters that have begun a rollout in Rexburg through a six-month pilot program.
Jeff Wolfe said he and his wife Noelle had heard from students at Brigham Young University-Idaho who had ridden scooters in other cities and thought there would be a market for them in Rexburg.
He reached out to GOAT to purchase the new fleet and helped write a new city ordinance that would regulate the scooters during the test period. The scooters are not allowed on BYU-Idaho’s campus but otherwise have nearly unlimited access to the rest of the city’s streets. So far, Wolfe said that each of the 30 scooters he brought to the city are being used around five times a day.
“We’re already getting a lot of customer reviews. Business owners are liking it because people are getting out of the apartments and visiting more of their stores,” Wolfe said.
For the time being, there are no city ordinances or rules that restrict how the scooters can be used in Idaho Falls. Holm and the Parks Department recently completed the first draft of a new ordinance that would regulate the presence of dockless scooters and electric bicycles in the city.
The ordinance, written with help from the Idaho Falls Police Department and other city agencies, is based on the regulations passed by other cities in Idaho that have dealt with the arrival of shared electric vehicles. Regulations would include requiring helmets, safety equipment on the scooters such as lights, restrictions on where the scooters can be left and speed limits for the riders.
“Our biggest concern is safety and clutter of our community. We heard a lot of stories from other cities about scooters being abandoned in the middle of sidewalks,” Holm said.
City spokesman Bud Cranor said the ordinance will first be proposed to the council in November and Snake River Scooters would have to comply with the regulations after the ordinance is approved.
Rexburg’s new Dockless Personal Vehicle ordinance requires any company bringing in vehicles to register with the city and sign an operating agreement that restricts where the scooters can be stored, ridden and parked. Companies will also pay $1.25 to the city of Rexburg for each vehicle they bring in.
Riders can track, unlock and pay for the scooters using GOAT’s phone app. The price per ride varies between cities but the scooters in Rexburg and Idaho Falls both charge $1 to unlock the vehicle and 20 cents for every minute of use.
Neavear said the scooters will be put away for most of the winter but so far, the weekend demand has been high enough that he is considering bringing in additional scooters next spring.