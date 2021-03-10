A new set of nonstop flights between Idaho Falls and Seattle this summer will launch this summer.
Alaska Airlines will offer daily flights between Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport beginning June 17, city officials announced at a press conference Wednesday morning. Daily flights will leave from Idaho Falls around 8 a.m. and flights from SeaTac will arrive in Idaho Falls around 8 p.m.
Airport director Rick Cloutier said the partnership will help connect eastern Idaho travelers to other destinations in the West. Cloutier cited federal ticket data showing that dozens of eastern Idahoans made connecting flights to get to Seattle, while hundreds more traveled to other cities along the West Coast.
"The airport has been able to do well throughout the pandemic. We have not been affected as badly as other parts of the country, so as airlines began looking for new routes, we were an appealing partner," Cloutier said.
Alaska Airlines is the fifth airline that has partnered with the airport and will be the city's 12th nonstop destination for commercial flights. It is also the third major announcement for new routes connecting through Idaho Falls this year, following recently announced routes to Dallas, Phoenix and Portland.
Mayor Rebecca Casper said the airport was on track to complete its $12 million expansion and renovation project by August. When it becomes fully operational, Idaho Falls Airport will have six gates and a refurbished entrance way. A new security checkpoint and TSA office ahs already opened.
"These millions in expansion projects will bring even more money into the local economy but they don't cost local taxpayers a dime," Casper said.
The airport renovation was 93% funded by federal airport programs, while the remaining 7% came from airport revenue.
Tickets on the Idaho Falls-Seattle flights can be booked now through alaskaair.com.