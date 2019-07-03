Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation opened the floating bridge that passes underneath U.S. Highway 20 for the season on Tuesday.
The bridge connects the parks along the River Walk trail on the east side of the river, offering a shaded alternative to crossing the highway during the summer. The department chose the bridge as a cheaper alternative to building a permanent bridge or tunnel around the highway over a decade ago.
City Spokesman Bud Cranor said the bridge can only be used once the water level in the Snake River begins lowering or it will risk damaging itself and the bottom of the overpass.
Locals began using the bridge, which had been stored in a nearby boat dock for the winter, almost as soon as it reopened.
"It's such a nicer way to get over to Freeman Park," local mother Kaitlyn Jones said.
The bridge should remain continuously open until the middle of fall, depending on the river's water level in the coming months.