The cleanup contractor at the U.S. Department of Energy desert site west of Idaho Falls has finished processing the liquid waste there known as "squeezeants."
The waste in question was generated by the supercompactor at the Advanced Mixed Waste Treatment Project, which crushed 55-gallon waste drums with 4 million pounds of force into what resembles 5-inch-thick hockey pucks, Fluor Idaho said in a news release. Squeezants are the liquids that are squeezed out of the waste drums during compacting. This waste was captured in the supercompactor's sump and later put in jars that were then put in 55-gallon drums. The squeezants were soaked up by an absorbent and blended with debris waste that was then compacted by the supercompactor. It will now be shipped to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in Carlsbad, N.M., or elsewhere out-of-state for permanent disposal.
“This was a great effort on the part of our crews to safely treat this material and prepare it for shipment to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant or other off-site facility for compliant disposal,” said Ross Langseth, Fluor Idaho operations manager at the AMWTP.
The AMWTP, which has been processing Cold War-era waste generated during nuclear weapons production since 2003, has been winding down its work, completing treatment of transuranic debris waste in October 2019. It is scheduled to continue sending that waste to WIPP over the next decade.