The rupture of four radioactive waste drums at a U.S. Department of Energy site in April occurred when “a reactive metal with radionuclides” heated up after being exposed to the air for the first time in almost 40 years.
Fluor Idaho, DOE’s cleanup contractor at the desert site west of Idaho Falls, announced the results of its monthslong investigation on Thursday.
“This heating up of the reactive metal started a secondary reaction that caused a rapid rise in pressure inside each drum, resulting in the ejection of their lids,” a Fluor news release said.
According to Fluor’s report, four 55-gallon waste drums containing radioactive sludge ruptured at the Accelerated Retrieval Project V site on April 11 due to excessive internal pressure . This led to a temporary shutdown of the facility as well as a temporary suspension of shipments to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad, N.M. No one was in the facility when the drums ruptured and contamination was confined to the building, the release said.
The facility in question processes decades-old waste that came from nuclear weapons production at the Rocky Flats Plant near Denver. Fluor said cleanup is ongoing and the rupture has led Fluor officials to make some changes to the exhumation and repackaging process.
Since 2012, the Radioactive Waste Management Complex’s Accelerated Retrieval Project V facility had “safely processed and compliantly repackaged approximately 9,500 drums of sludge-contaminated waste that originated at the former Rocky Flats Plant,” the release said.