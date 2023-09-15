During his five years at the helm of the Idaho Falls Regional Airport, Executive Director Rick Cloutier has seen airline passenger traffic more than double. Cloutier is leaving Idaho Falls after accepting a new position to lead the Moore County Airport in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
During his final day on the job Friday, Cloutier provided an overview of the Idaho Falls Regional Airport’s progress and future trajectory for growth.
“Since I’ve been here, we’ve added three new airlines and seven additional nonstop destinations,” Cloutier said.
“In 2017, the airport handled a little under 300,000 passengers. Last year, we handled a little over 600,000 passengers.”
The state’s second-busiest airport saw 628,329 total airline passengers in 2022, with 316,044 departures and 312,285 arrivals, said Idaho Falls Public Information Officer Eric Grossarth.
Today the airport is serviced by five major airline carriers offering 14 nonstop destinations.
Idaho Falls passengers can now fly directly to Phoenix, Dallas, Denver, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Santa Ana, Calif./Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Oakland, Portland, San Diego and Minneapolis.
“We really are the premier airport in the eastern Idaho region,” Cloutier said. “We have the most service, the most connectivity of any airport that serves eastern Idaho, western Montana and western Wyoming.”
During his tenure the airport added flights from Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, and Aha Airlines until it filed for bankruptcy in August 2022.
“The airport is growing,” Cloutier said. “The region is growing obviously, so we have more need to support more passengers. We’re doing that by trying to grow the airport to attract air service and attract cargo.”
In 2022, the airport handled more than 13 million pounds of air cargo, approximately double the tonnage from 2018.
Under Cloutier, the terminal received three expansions, with another $20 million project scheduled for spring 2024. The runway has also been expanded and improved.
The projects have been funded by nearly $70 million in federal grant revenue the airport has received during his tenure. None of the funding comes from local or federal tax dollars.
“All that is funded through the Airport Improvement Program which is paid for by the Airport and Airways Trust Fund which comes off taxes of airline tickets,” Cloutier said. “The Idaho Falls Airport takes no tax dollars from the General Fund of the city of the state for that matter.”
The airport runs on an annual operating budget of about $4 million a year and has 25 full-time employees. The city rewarded Cloutier for the airport’s growth as his annual salary increased from $125,000 when he was hired to nearly $172,000 at the time of his departure.
Some of the airport’s revenue is generated by parking fees, rental car revenue, airline fees and land grant leases, he said.
Cloutier credits city leadership for the airport’s proactive development and expansion.
“We’re fortunate to have a very strong and supportive mayor and city council to really have a vision for the airport to really become the economic engine of the region, and since I’ve been here we’ve moved forward to do that,” Cloutier said.
The former U.S. Marine, who served more than 20 years as a helicopter mechanic, is excited both for his next career step and for the legacy he leaves in Idaho Falls.
“We really have lots of opportunities here in Idaho Falls to continue to grow,” he said. “The citizens of the region are very supportive of the airport. It’s really the people that use the airport who make the airport.”
