Idaho Falls Regional Airport Executive Director Rick Cloutier
Buy Now

Rick Cloutier is departing the Idaho Falls Regional Airport after five years as its executive director, overseeing major expansions in airline traffic and facilities.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

During his five years at the helm of the Idaho Falls Regional Airport, Executive Director Rick Cloutier has seen airline passenger traffic more than double. Cloutier is leaving Idaho Falls after accepting a new position to lead the Moore County Airport in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

During his final day on the job Friday, Cloutier provided an overview of the Idaho Falls Regional Airport’s progress and future trajectory for growth.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.