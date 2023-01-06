Idaho Falls City Seal

Idaho Falls city officials said Friday that they received notice from a local lab that water sampling test results came back negative for contamination, prompting the lifting boil water advisory, effective immediately.

According to a previous city news release, the issue was the result of mechanical problems at two of the city’s wells, causing water system pressures to drop below 20 psi.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.