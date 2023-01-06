Idaho Falls city officials said Friday thatthey received notice from a local lab that water sampling test results came back negative for contamination, prompting the liftingboil water advisory, effective immediately.
According to a previous city news release, the issue was the result of mechanical problems at two of the city’s wells, causing water system pressures to drop below 20 psi.
City officials assured residents that within 20 minutes of being notified that pressures had dropped, personnel from the Idaho Falls Water Division had successfully normalized pressures and started the process of identifying the mechanical issues.
"A drop in water pressure creates conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through backflow, by backpressure or back-siphoning," the city's initial release said. "As a result, there is an increased chance that the drinking water may contain disease-causing organisms."
Theadvisory applied to all residents north of Sunnyside Road.
There are a total of 20 wells in the city; only three of which operate during the winter months due to a lack of irrigation needs for lawns and fields.
With the mechanical issues resolved and water testing coming back normal, city officials said that residents can resume normal use of water including that used for drinking, washing, and cooking.
Thursday's boil water advisory was the first in 11 years with no similar system failures since 2012.
City officials said in the release that as "an additional precautionary measure, residents are encouraged to flush their water systems at each of the faucets used for drinking water and to do so for approximately five minutes per faucet.
