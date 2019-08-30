BLACKFOOT — Eastern Idaho State Fair opened its gates Friday with animal events and new foods for visitors to try.
This year's winners for the Best Fair Food Awards were announced by the fair and media representatives that voted on them Thursday afternoon. The Birthday Bash Cake & Shake from Creamy Creations was named the Best New Sweet, while Mexican Crazy Corn's corn nachos won for the best New Entree.
At the Spud Cellar booth, which is the biggest annual fundraiser for the Rexburg Kiwanis Club, the new addition this year is Caramello sweet fries — sweet potato waffle fries topped with marshmallow and caramel.
"A lot of people go toward the savory potato dishes but we wanted to do something in a sweeter way," booth co-manager Zack Excell said.
He said the customers who've tried the new fries at the booth have really seemed to like them.
In the grandstand arena, teenagers from nearby counties competed in the 4-H Junior Working Ranch Horse Show. The afternoon session began with team sorting, where three riders tried to corral as many numbered cows across the arena in one minute without any numbers getting out of order or jumbled.
Dylan Merritt, 15, was competing in the event for the second straight year representing the 4-H club in Power County. Merritt and his father work with horses and cows during the year to make money and he's ridden his horse, Big Mama, at the fair for more than a decade.
"Since I started raising her when I was five years old, she's gotten used to events like this. We made a lot of memories," Merritt said.
One of the team-sorting riders for Jefferson County was 17-year-old Hunter Sessions. Earlier on Friday, Sessions and her Australian Sheepdog Ariat had won their second-straight championship in the fair's dog showmanship category, while her younger sister Taryn, 14, had placed second in her category.
"We love to see all the hard work that we've put in all year pay off. They get great friendships out of competing, too," mother Porsche Sessions said while sitting with Taryn and the dogs in the grandstand to watch Hunter compete.
Taryn said she has been competing in local dog shows and American Kennel Club events for most of her life and enjoyed raising the dogs with her family in Rigby.