The Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls is holding a food drive to meet the community’s rising needs.
The organization has teamed up with JustServe, Idaho National Laboratory, Melaleuca, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, local schools and businesses to host a monthlong food drive with the goal of collecting 120,000 pounds of food.
Drop-off locations have been set up across Idaho Falls and eastern Idaho. People can bring their food donations to these locations this Friday and Saturday. It will also be open next weekend on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. Drop-off locations are listed below.
The Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America will be running this weekend's drive as part of its annual Scouting for Food event. At each location, there will be Scouts with flyers at the front of the stores ready to collect donations. At the grocery drop-offs, the Scouts will have a list of nonperishable items that participating shoppers can pick up as they shop to donate afterward.
"With COVID-19, the Food Basket (client) numbers have increased dramatically. People aren't getting the meals and nutrition they need. The statistics are alarming for our community and our region," said Elias Lopez, Grand Teton Council's district executive.
Anyone who is unable to go to the drop-offs on the designated days can bring food donations at any time to the local Scout headquarters at 3910 S. Yellowstone Ave.
The pandemic has resulted in many of the season’s normal in-person collection events being canceled. The Boy Scouts of America’s Scouting for Food will not do its house-to-house food collection. The National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, in which mail carriers collect food from homes they service, has been canceled due to concerns it would be a health risk.
Both annual food drives have been significant sources of food for the Community Food Basket. Food Basket Executive Director Ariel Jackson has estimated the changes could result in the organization losing 100,000 pounds of the food they normally receive.
According to the Community Food Basket, the number of people coming to it has increased by more than 100%. Prior to the pandemic, the organization saw an average of 1,000 families through its doors every month. That number has increased to “more than 2,500 with no slowing in sight.”
"It's been a very difficult year for everybody. For business owners, for families and especially our children. We just need to make sure everyone rallies around those in need of help," said Lopez.
The Community Food Basket provides food for not just its own organization, but also to The Salvation Army, St. Vincent De Paul, Cornerstone Pentecostal Church, The Giving Cupboard in Rigby and the Rexburg Mobile Pantry.
The Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls will hold its monthly mass distribution from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 23. There is no requirement to receiving it and “anyone from anywhere” can pick it up. Attendees will be asked to provide the number of people in their family, their city and their ZIP code. Attendees are not allowed to come before 4 p.m. to line up early. Everyone over the age of 2 must wear a mask when volunteers approach vehicles. Attendees can pick up food for up to three families. The Community Food Basket asks that attendees prepare room in their car before arriving.