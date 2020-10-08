The Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls has announced it no longer plans to remove the letter signed by President Donald Trump from its Farmers to Families food boxes.
Executive Director Ariel Jackson released a statement Thursday night:
“As Executive Director of the Community Food Basket - Idaho Falls, I apologize for the confusion generated from our recent decision to remove President Donald Trump’s letter that was included in the delivery of our Farmer to Families Coronavirus Food Assistance Program distribution food boxes."
Jackson declined to comment further on what led to this reversal.
"It took on a life of its own, and we're ready to be done with it," Jackson said.
On Oct. 1, Jackson first stated on social media that her organization would be removing the letter. After the Post Register ran an article on this decision in Thursday’s paper, the Community Food Basket received a flood of criticism from the community.
“You've just alienated a huge part of your volunteer base! The President of the United States has included a letter with health tips and with baskets from the government and you are removing them. It is your group that is making this political,” Brian Stutzman wrote on the organization’s Facebook page.
“Thank you for sharing your opinion. This was not a decision made to alienate anyone. While we do greatly respect what the Office of the President means, we also believe that the food we distribute should be given freely, without political bias or persuasion, from a diverse community effort,” Jackson responded to Stutzman.
Jackson heard from others who supported her decision and offered to help remove the letters.
In a conversation with the Post Register on Wednesday, Jackson made it clear the removal was not done out of positive or negative feelings for the president. Jackson said her intention was to leave politics out of the nonprofit’s work. She likened it to the way the Community Food Basket - Idaho Falls does not try to influence its visitors' religious beliefs, despite being a Christian organization.
The letter is included in Farmers to Families food boxes the Food Basket receives though the federal government’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. The program buys surplus produce, dairy and meat from farmers then gives the items to food banks for distribution.
The Community Food Basket receives 200 30-pound boxes to give to 200 families each week. Once a month, a semi truck arrives in Idaho Falls with 1,000 boxes to hand out to 1,000 families in a mass distribution event. The next mass distribution is set to take place Oct. 16 in the Grand Teton Mall parking lot.
On Monday, the Food Basket received its first shipment of boxes containing the letter. Volunteers showed up two hours early to remove the letter from 200 boxes. According to Jackson's statement, those 200 boxes account for just 10% of the Trump letters the Food Basket will receive this month.
The complete letter signed by Trump can be read here.
The Food Basket has seen the number of people coming to the Food Basket nearly double in recent months, rising from 1,000 families to 2,000 families per month. The organization has been struggling to meet this need, Jackson reported.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday morning it would donate 42,000 pounds of food to the Community Food Basket - Idaho Falls. The donation will arrive from Salt Lake City on Tuesday. The church made a similar donation earlier this year.