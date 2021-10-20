Grand Teton National Park and other wildlife officials euthanized a grizzly bear Saturday that had “demonstrated escalating conflict behavior” after receiving multiple food rewards.
The 4-year-old female grizzly had received unsecured food rewards at a private residence south of the park starting in October 2020. Later this fall, the bear got into chicken feed on private land and bird feeders and livestock feed on private property. The bear moved on to getting into garbage cans on several successive days on private property.
“The bear eventually became more emboldened in attempts to obtain human food, breaking into bear-resistant dumpsters in Grand Teton National Park,” the park said in a news release.
On Oct. 10 the bear was tearing into a bear-resistant dumpster in Grand Teton National Park. Park officials deemed the bear a threat to human safety and decided to remove it.
“Once a bear receives a human food reward, it can become food conditioned,” the park said. “Food rewards can include human food, trash, livestock feed, compost, pet food, beehives, etc. Over time, food conditioned bears may become bold or aggressive in their attempts to obtain human food, as was the case with this bear.”
Park officials made the decision to capture and remove the animal, following Interagency Grizzly Bear guidelines and the park’s bear and wildlife management plan. On Oct. 16, the grizzly bear was captured by Grand Teton park staff and euthanized.
“You can make a difference in a bear’s life by doing your part to ensure bears never obtain human foods, whether you call the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem home or are just passing through,” the park said. “Odors attract bears. By storing attractants so bears cannot gain access and securing all trash in a bear-resistant dumpster, you can make sure a bear does not receive human foods.”