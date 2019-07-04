Among an abundance of Fourth of July events on Thursday, thousands of Idaho Falls residents and visitors attended Riverfest at Snake River Landing.
The event, hosted by Riverbend Communications, was held from noon to 9 p.m. The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration, a fireworks show, was scheduled to follow at 10 p.m.
Riverfest featured activities for children — pony-riding, a Nerf gun area and more than a dozen inflatable play sets — and for adults, including food and live music.
Courtney Colon, 27, of Idaho Falls, brings her 7-year-old son to Riverfest every year.
"We've lived here for three years, and, I have to say, it's probably the highlight of our year, besides going to Yellowstone," Colon said. "It's just one of the best things Idaho Falls does during the summer."
Colon was watching her son play soccer inside an inlatable, mini arena.
"Ten dollars and he gets to do this all day," Colon said. "He loves it. He calls it 'the funnest day ever.'"
Riverbend Communications sold $10 wristbands, which granted unlimited access to activities. The company expected to sell more than 2,000 wristbands, according to Ryan Bateman, business manager at Riverbend Communications.
Meanwhile, parents could feast on some local food favorites, such as Pronto Pups, a staple of the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
Pronto Pups co-owners (and mother and son) Judy Price, 66, and Brady Price, 31, of Idaho Falls, were on duty making the fresh-dipped, all-beef corn dogs.
The corn dog stand, which is only open for events, such as the state fair or Riverfest, has been a family business since the 1940s.
Judy Price said the business had a steady stream of customers during the festival.
"It's a good event," she said. "We enjoy the people."
The day's main event was the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration, an 18,000-firework show, sponsored by the health and wellness company.
People started claiming a spot for the show early.
"Some of our grandkids came down and put our blankets out at about eight o'clock this morning," said Lynda Cummings, 66, of Ammon.
Cummings and her husband, Mike Cummings, 72, of Ammon, bring their family back to Riverfest every year.
"(It's) just the camaraderie and the excitement of the Fourth of July and everything that's going on — and, of course, the fireworks," Mike Cummings said.
Word has spread about the patriotic extravaganza that pays tribute to military members who have died while in service. The Melaleauca Freedom Celebration isn't just for locals anymore.
Jeff Emery, 46, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., who was visiting Yellowstone National Park with his family, said his wife read about the show online.
"It's the biggest west of the Mississippi she keeps telling me," Emery said. "I said, 'OK, let's go see it.'"