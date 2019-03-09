GOSHEN — Teresa Kaiser spread out a stack of hospital bills on the table. There were dozens of envelopes sent from different hospitals over the last year — Bingham Memorial, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center as well as local clinics near her home.
Some of the bills relate to old medical issues. Over the last five years, she’s been treated for appendicitis, pancreatitis, joint pain and skin burns. Others relate to a near-death experience last year when her lung collapsed and she received treatment from multiple hospitals in the region.
“I am guessing that this last hospital stay was around $200,000,” she said.
For the last decade, she’s been the full-time caretaker for two of her family members at her rented house. Her father is receiving hospice care and her sister has vascular dementia, both of which let them receive treatment through Medicaid. Kaiser is paid through the state for running a Certified Family Home for her family members but did not have the same access to insurance.
Kaiser is one of more than 60,000 Idahoans who fall into the Medicaid gap — people who earn too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid, but not enough to qualify for subsidies to purchase private plans through the Your Health Idaho insurance exchange.
The Medicaid advocacy group Close the Gap estimated that 1,535 people in the gap live in Bingham County.
In November, more than 60 percent of Idaho voters cast ballots to expand Medicaid coverage to anyone who makes up to 138 percent of the poverty level. That includes people such as Kaiser, who work but still earn less than the poverty level.
Kaiser was relieved when the expansion initiative passed, but not much has changed for her over the last four months. While the Legislature debates sideboards that would limit the expansion and opponents file court challenges, she and other Idahoans in the Medicaid gap continue living without coverage for the near future and no way out from the debts they already have accrued.
“It’s stressful,” Kaiser said. “Are they going to come and take my car? I don’t know what to do. File bankruptcy? That might be all I can do.”
During the campaign for Medicaid expansion last year, one of eastern Idaho’s most vocal advocates for expansion was A’lana Marmel of Idaho Falls. A working mother of two teenage sons, Marmel tried to apply for insurance through the Affordable Care Act when it was enacted in 2011 and was surprised to find out that she didn’t make enough to qualify for the federal tax credits that help subsidize premiums for a private health plan.
“I remember being really ticked off. Why was I being penalized for not earning enough money?” she said.
Marmel said she had health insurance coverage for major issues through her job at Hilton Garden Inn, so her need for additional insurance was for more general health coverage. For the last two years, she hasn’t been able to afford to see a gynecologist or get other basic screenings done.
Her bigger concern was for the future of her sons. One had just turned 16, approaching the age where he would no longer be covered by Medicaid without the expansion, and the other has mild epilepsy.
“What’s going to happen to him when he turns 18? Would he be able to maintain the medication that he needs to receive?” Marmel asked.
Being covered by the Affordable Care Act would have been helpful for Marmel, but it would have been life-changing for Kaiser. Starting when her appendix ruptured around five years ago, Kaiser has suffered through a string of major injuries and medical issues that left her with insurmountable debt.
A few months later, Kaiser was injured in a car accident. Over the next few years, Kaiser added visits to the hospital for pancreatitis and burns from a kitchen fire to her medical history.
She was barely able to keep up with the interest on her past bills, let alone pay for the new bills. For the last few years, her primary care doctor has cared for her at a discounted rate and done as much to help as he can within the limits of her coverage.
“I see him on a sliding-fee scale. But he can’t do blood work, he can’t do all these tests that we both want. His hands are tied,” Kaiser said.
Last year, one of her lungs collapsed. Kaiser was moved between two emergency rooms in the region while being treated.
Had she been covered by Medicaid these last five years, the majority of her medical treatment during that time frame would have been covered. Kaiser has campaigned for Idaho to expand Medicaid in the way that 30 other states had done. She’s talked to local politicians and shared her story with others.
The details of Medicaid expansion are still being debated by state legislators. A bill introduced by the House Health and Welfare Committee Monday would ask for federal waivers that would require applicants to have 20 hours of work or job training per week and allow people making between 100 and 138 percent of the federal poverty level to choose subsidized private insurance instead of Medicaid.
Gov. Brad Little has stated that he won’t let the Legislature adjourn this year without funding the expansion. The state finance committee approved a Medicaid budget on Feb. 27 that included $104 million from the Millennium Fund. Whatever the final version of Medicaid is that legislators settled on, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials said they would receive federal funding in July and people in the Medicaid gap would begin receiving coverage next January.
Sharla Fortney, Kaiser’s daughter in Blackfoot, said her mother was very excited after Proposition 2 passed in November. Fortney is the relative who lives the closest to Kaiser’s home in Goshen and helps her mother take care of their relatives when necessary.
“It’s going to help her tremendously when she gets Medicaid. She needs it as much as anyone else could,” Fortney said.