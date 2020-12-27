After Melaleuca outgrew its office building on Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls, it ambitiously eyed a new, stately headquarters along Interstate 15.
"We built this facility with growth in mind," Company Vice President and COO Cole Clinger told the Post Register in early December.
At that time, he said, "We had just hit a billion dollars in annual revenue, annual sales, and we were growing rapidly, both here in North America and the world, so we needed to expand. To us, it wasn't even a question of do we stay in east Idaho or not."
Clinger and business leaders in eastern Idaho say the company has met that goal, as the company that expanded internationally continued to be one of the rural region's largest employers. And they're optimistic it will continue growing, with a focus on the health-and-wellness producer's eastern Idaho roots.
"Over the next decade, again, it all comes back to and it all starts with products, Clinger said, "Making sure that we've got the highest quality health and wellness products in the marketplace, and we believe the company with the best product wins."
Teresa McNight studies and consults industry impacts as CEO of the Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho.
She characterizes Melaleuca as a forward-thinking business, founded in 1985 by Frank VanderSloot who McNight said was a "visionary" in investing in a model that had yet to take off. As health and wellness products boomed in the 2000s, McNight said VanderSloot's risk paid off.
The past decade marked tremendous growth for Melaleuca, McNight said. She said Melaleuca contributed over $1 billion to eastern Idaho's economy and the company grew 97% since 2007.
The company employs roughly 1,500 people in eastern Idaho, making it one of the largest employers in a region of about a quarter-million, according to Chip Schwarze, director of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.
Meanwhile, the company maintained its base operations in eastern Idaho and in 2012 started a two-year-long project to construct its new headquarters.
"That really reflects (Vandersloot's) passion and desire to continue to grow the company and grow the company base in a state that he admires, and that's in Idaho, in particular eastern Idaho. So, I value his foresight," McNight said. "… I would assume that he's had multiple advantages to move the company to other areas, and he has stood firm" to stay in eastern Idaho.