Like students across the U.S., Christa Schall was working toward graduation when the coronavirus closed her school. But unlike many, she can’t finish her classes online — her cosmetology program, like the coursework at many technical and trade schools, requires hands-on training.
Schall needs to cut, paint and style hair at the Aveda Institute in Ohio to graduate and get her license to practice, but weeks of closures have put her behind. Her last client, a woman who got her highlights retouched every two weeks, panicked when she learned the salon was closing after her mid-March appointment. Schall had her own moment of panic, realizing her life would be on hold. Now, instead of graduating in September, she must wait until spring.
Traditional students "can take that learning anywhere. For us, we have to do it a certain way,” she said.
For Schall and other students at technical and trade colleges, the coronavirus is disrupting their education in a very different way than that of more traditional college students. Learning how to stick a needle in someone’s vein or mix just the right amount of hair color for the perfect shade doesn't translate well to Zoom meetings. Those specialized skills, known as career and technical education, require hands-on learning.
About 8.4 million students are seeking postsecondary certificates and associate degrees in career and technical education fields, according to the Association for Career and Technical Education. Many are black or Hispanic and come from low-income households, according to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce analysis. For many, technical careers are a path out of poverty. Roughly 30 million American jobs that pay a median income of $55,000 require less education than a bachelor’s degree, the ACTE reports.
Across the country, teachers and students in technical training classes have had to adapt to class closures rapidly and creatively.
Evan Williams had returned to the College of Eastern Idaho in his late 30s to switch jobs and move into the nursing field. He remains on track to graduate with an associate degree for registered nursing at the end of the fall semester, but he said it took a while to get used to the feeling of video classes and at-home final exams.
"They usually have eagle eyes during those tests. When you're taking a final at home, you almost feel like you're doing something wrong," Williams said.
Williams said that the teachers he'd worked with had done a great job of moving classes online at short notice but that some things just weren't possible for the program over the last two months. He and the other nursing students were unable to access simulations and models at the college, and many had their clinical visits canceled as hospitals restricted access.
As the student body president, Williams had also heard from many other students who had more issues adapting to the new status quo. He and other members of the student council told administrators that they knew many students were struggling to deal with the stress that came from these changes
"That's the key thing for this past semester, how much of a stressor this has been for students. There were some without work and trying to figure out things with their kids or the spouses being out of work, along with figuring out how to pass these classes," Williams said.
As part of his agriculture courses at a high school near Columbus, Missouri, Scott Stone leads a greenhouse class each year where students grow and tend plants on site. Stone, a teacher for 23 years, had never taught online when students were sent home in March.
Because the students can’t access the greenhouse, they are taking care of plants at home. Stone talks with them about their weekly development, asking them to describe what the plants smell and feel like.
“It’s like being a first-year teacher all over again,” Stone said.
As many industries began to close down and people lost work, some began trying to get into the trades that have remained open. Lynn Jorgensen, director of the SAGE Truck Driving School chapter based in Blackfoot, said their total number of enrollments has gone up over the last two months.
"Most of our students are fairly young so this coronavirus is kind of not as critical to their health, so we're kind of lucky that way. But this has completely changed how we operate," Jorgenson said.
When the school resumed its in-person classes on May 11 after closing for more than a month, it limited attendance to just 10 students at a time and had them sit at separate eight-foot-long tables when they weren't working with the trucks. Some students picked up where they had left off in March, while others chose to start over from scratch
SAGE has been working on an online version of some of the material needed to get a CDL license for several years, but Jorgensen said the program has ramped up efforts over the last two months to potentially launch the online classes in June.
The stakes are higher for postsecondary students like Tara Ferguson, who is studying to become a phlebotomist at Atlanta Technical College. Ferguson was heading into a hands-on area of instruction when schools began to close and shift to online learning.
But, as anyone who has had blood drawn would likely agree, the intricacies of feeling for a vein and poking it with a needle “just can’t be done online,” Ferguson said.
For Ferguson, a pharmacy technician and single mom of a 13-year-old daughter, becoming a phlebotomist would be a bump in pay and more stability.
She was supposed to start the clinical side of her education, when students train at a local medical facility to draw blood from various types of patients, on May 18.
But as the date approached and uncertain whether the class would go forward, she decided to drop it. So instead of completing her studies in August, getting her certification and going into the workforce, she hopes she can finish by early next year.
“This will put it way back. I don’t even know how long,” she said. “When do I get to move on to that next step?”