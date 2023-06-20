The Museum of Idaho reexamined the history of the Minidoka National Historic Site and the forced removal of more than 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II in a Museum Club presentation Thursday.
The Minidoka Relocation Center, located in Jerome County near Twin Falls, was the incarceration site for more than 13,000 Nikkei, people of Japanese ancestry, according to the National Park Service.
The forced removal of people with Japanese heritage from an exclusion zone stretching across the West Coast began after President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066 in February 1942 — two months after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
Tim Morishita, a local Japanese American, shared how his mother’s family was broken apart following Roosevelt’s order.
His mother, Ruth Imaizumi, was born in California and raised in Palm City. She was in her early 20s when World War II started. Her mom had died while she was in high school.
“When the war broke out, first thing that happened is the FBI came and took her dad away,” Morishita said. “He ended up in Santa Fe (New Mexico) at one of those detention centers. The rest of the family was sent to Santa Anita Race Track (in California) at an assembly center. Then they were going to be moved here (to Minidoka).”
However, Morishita’s uncle cut a deal with a farmer from Mud Lake “to help with the sugar beets, so some of them were allowed to come up here,” he said.
As a result, they were able to avoid incarceration in a concentration camp until 1943, when Imaizumi was sent to Heart Mountain Relocation Center in Wyoming.
Morishita’s father, Sud Morishita, was a Japanese American born in Shelley.
Later, “he lived in Iona, and they eventually settled out in Osgood. That’s where they had a farm out there, and he was one of the first people to go to Osgood School. … (Sud and Ruth) met, and they got married,” Morishita said. “That (marrying an inland Japanese American) is how she eventually got out of Heart Mountain.”
Morishita’s family has a long history in the area. His paternal grandfather immigrated to Montana in about 1900 to work on the Great Northern Railway.
“He slowly worked his way down,” Morishita said. “He ran various things like pool halls and barber shops and various things in Pocatello and Ucon, but he decided that once he got married, that wasn’t the kind of life he wanted his kids to have. He farmed potatoes, hay and grain.”
Because Sud Morishita and his father lived outside of the exclusion zone, they were not forcefully incarcerated.
“Idaho Falls had approximately 200-plus Japanese Americans right around 1942 who were not subjected to the same separation,” said Kurt Ikeda, director of interpretation and education at Minidoka National Historic Site.
But the story of Morishita’s mother’s family exemplifies the racism and prejudice many Japanese Americans faced during World War II.
Ikeda’s grandfather also was forcibly removed from his home and incarcerated at a relocation center.
Ikeda said that the Minidoka National Historical Site is often incorrectly described as an “internment camp” when in reality it was a “concentration camp.”
“The word internment means you are taking a population of citizens who are not citizens in a time of war and putting them behind barbed water or putting them inside some sort of camp,” Ikeda said. “But I realized my grandfather was a citizen. He was born here. I realized that the terminology we have been using to describe this history is in and of itself deeply problematic and deeply racist. … I want to encourage us as a community … to be able to use language that doesn’t hide the reality of this history, but more so places it at the forefront.”
The Japanese American National Museum and the American Jewish Committee define a concentration camp as “a place where people are imprisoned not because of any crimes they have committed, but simply because of who they are. … The people in power removed a minority group from the general population, and the rest of society let it happen.”
Ikeda quoted Idaho’s Gov. Chase Clark, who said in 1942, “(Japanese) are like rats, breathe like rats and act like rats. I won’t take any of them in Idaho except under guard confined and in concentration camps.”
Minidoka Relocation Center was one of 10 incarceration centers established in Idaho, California, Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, Colorado and Arkansas.
Also known as Hunt’s Camp, it was surrounded by eight guard towers and five miles of barbed wire fences, according to a National Park Service flier.
Its 640 buildings were largely built on 946 acres, although the total site area included 33,000 acres.
At its peak, the Minidoka Relocation Center held 9,397 people of Japanese ancestry, making it the seventh largest city in Idaho.
The vast majority of these were American citizens.
The site consisted of living barracks, a baseball field, a mess hall, fire station, latrines, hospital, Stafford Elementary School, a junior high, Hunt High School, a root cellar and swimming hole. It contained large areas for agriculture, a hog farm and a poultry farm.
Ikeda shared a PowerPoint presentation with recollections of the camp from the Japanese Americans who resided there.
“I want to forget the day we were herded like cattle into a prison camp,” said Sylvia Kobayashi. “What did we do wrong? What was our crime?”
Others recalled the desolate landscape that awaited them at Minidoka.
“It is unendurably hot and dusty, though eventually I’ll get used to it,” said Hanaye Matsushita.
The camp opened in August 1942 and closed in October 1945, Ikeda said.
After the war, many Nikkei had to return to their former lives and found it hard to rebuild the homes and businesses they’d been forced to leave behind.
The Minidoka National Historic Site Visitor Center is run by the National Park Service from May 26 to Sept. 3 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tours are offered to the public on the weekend, and the trails are accessible all days of the week.
Ikeda quoted Dr. Frank Kitamoto, a survivor of the Minidoka Relocation Center, “This is not just a Japanese American story … but an American story with implications for the world.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.