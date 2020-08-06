With recent hot, dry weather, federal officials say eastern Idaho is “primed to ignite” with wildfires.
The Idaho Falls District of the Bureau of Land Management has moved its fire danger to “Very High” and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest has moved to “High” fire danger status.
So far this year, eastern Idaho has had 61 wildfires burning a total of 12,633 acres – 55 of the wildfires were caused by people.
“This is unacceptable,” said Caribou-Targhee National Forest fire management officer Mike Johnston. “In all honesty, we are fortunate we haven’t had more, because our fire prevention patrols have found a total of 62 campfires burning on U.S. Forest Service lands with no one around to extinguish them.”
The BLM points to a recent fire in the Pocatello area as an example of the serious situation.
“After a month of hot, dry weather with minimal precipitation, fuels are primed to ignite,” said the BLM’s Joel Gosswiller. “The Chinese Peak Fire near Pocatello shows how quickly a spark can become a threatening wildfire.”
The BLM is telling recreators to have a fire extinguisher, water and shovel when camping.
“Before traveling, check for dragging chains on trailers and check tire pressures. Never leave a fire unsupervised and ensure it is cold to the touch and dead out when you leave,” the BLM said.
For wildfire information, go to idahofireinfo.com.