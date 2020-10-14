Applications for about 45 seasonal wildland firefighting jobs for 2021 are being accepted by the Caribou-Targhee National Forest starting Friday.
The Caribou-Targhee said job applications will be accepted through Oct. 26 and can be found at usajobs.gov.
“While this year has been particularly taxing, working as a wildland firefighter is a very rewarding and challenging job,” said Martell Gibbons, assistant forest fire management officer. “We are always looking for hard-working, physically fit individuals to join our team.”
Starting pay is $12.33 per hour with the “opportunity for overtime and hazard pay.” Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and have a valid driver’s license.
“Positions range from engine crew members to helitack crew members,” the Forest Service said in a news release. More information about the fire positions can be found at fs.usda.gov/main/ctnf/about-forest/jobs.
Duty stations are available in Idaho Falls, Montpelier, Malad, Pocatello, Driggs, Swan Valley, Ashton, Island Park and Dubois.
“We strongly encourage those interested in applying to contact the local duty station prior to submitting their application to learn about all the positions available,” the Caribou-Targhee said.
Contact information:
Portneuf Zone (Malad and Pocatello): Dan Bartel, 208-236-7513, daniel.bartel@usda.gov or Clint Bastian 208-313-7828, clint.bastian@usda.gov
Henry’s Fork Zone (Ashton, Island Park and Dubois): Todd Moore, 208-374-5422, todd.moore@usda.gov or Jeff Hill 208-313-7830, jeff.hill@usda.gov
South Fork Zone (Driggs and Swan Valley): Spencer Johnston 208-317-7841, spencer.johnston@usda.gov or Deb Flowers, 208-354-2312, deborah.flowers@usda.gov
Bear River Zone (Montpelier): Garth Alleman, 208-847-0375, garth.alleman@usda.gov or Roo Phelps 208-251-8108, rebecca.phelps@usda.gov